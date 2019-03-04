Elijah Holyfield: Disappoints at combine

Holyfield had a poor showing at the combine lowlighted by a 4.78-second 40-yard dash that was the worst among running backs.

Once considered a potential Day 2 selection, Holyfield may have cratered his draft stock with his performance in Indianapolis. His 40-yard dash was in the fourth percentile among running backs, as was his vertical jump of 29.5 inches. Even if Holyfield tests much better at his Pro Day, his combine was lackluster enough to likely prevent him from going within the first five rounds of the draft.