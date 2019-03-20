Elijah Holyfield: Falls flat at pro day

Holyfield timed between a 4.76 and a 4.89 in his 40-yard dash at Georgia's pro day Wednesday, Mike Griffith and D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Holyfield's stock plummeted after his disastrous performance at the combine, and he had a chance to salvage it with a better showing at his pro day. Instead, his 40-yard dash times were roughly the same as they were in Indianapolis, which is particularly disappointing after having nearly three weeks to prepare and focus on that specific drill. Holyfield now seems to be teetering on the edge of going undrafted despite his strong junior year production at Georgia.