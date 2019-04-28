Holyfield is expected to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Holyfield declared for the draft as an underclassman out of Georgia but saw his stock take a significant hit after lackluster NFL Scouting Combine and pro day performances. He'll have a chance to earn a roster spot with Carolina as a depth running back and special teams player in 2019.

