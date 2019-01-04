Elijah Holyfield: NFL bound
Holyfield announced via Twitter that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.
The latest in a string of Georgia underclassmen to declare, Holyfield is heading to the NFL after a career-year in which he ran for 1,018 yards (6.4 YPC) and seven touchdowns. Holyfield's timing should work in his favor; the current perception is that this is a rather light draft class in terms of running back talent, so he could work his way up towards the top of his position group by April, if not before. Aside from talent, perhaps Holyfield's best asset is the amount of tread left on his tires. Holyfield leaves Georgia with 215 total carries and never had more than 159 rushes in a single season. At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Holyfield has arguably the best play strength of anyone at his position in this class. His pass-catching and top-end speed will be questions that need to be answered through the pre-draft process, but Holyfield projects to be among the first running backs off the board in 2019.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...