Elijah Holyfield: NFL bound

Holyfield announced via Twitter that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

The latest in a string of Georgia underclassmen to declare, Holyfield is heading to the NFL after a career-year in which he ran for 1,018 yards (6.4 YPC) and seven touchdowns. Holyfield's timing should work in his favor; the current perception is that this is a rather light draft class in terms of running back talent, so he could work his way up towards the top of his position group by April, if not before. Aside from talent, perhaps Holyfield's best asset is the amount of tread left on his tires. Holyfield leaves Georgia with 215 total carries and never had more than 159 rushes in a single season. At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Holyfield has arguably the best play strength of anyone at his position in this class. His pass-catching and top-end speed will be questions that need to be answered through the pre-draft process, but Holyfield projects to be among the first running backs off the board in 2019.