Holyfield signed to the Panthers' practice squad Monday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

It's been a rollercoaster the past few days for the undrafted rookie, as he originally made the Panthers' 53-man roster before ultimately being waived in order to make room for another waiver claim. During the preseason, the former Georgia Bulldog rushed for 79 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, while adding six receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown.

