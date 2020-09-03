Holyfield was waived by the Eagles on Thursday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
As were fellow running backs Mike Warren and Adrian Killins. Per Kaye, Holyfield is a candidate to land on the Eagles' practice squad and "could receive a boost to the main roster when the Eagles suffer inevitable injuries in the backfield."
