Hood signed to Jacksonville's practice squad on Sunday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Hood was unable signed with the Jaguars halfway through the preseason and only touched the ball in the exhibition finale, carrying eight times for 71 yards and catching two passes for 14 yards. Despite the limited exposure, the 23-year-old apparently showcased himself well enough to earn a spot on the practice squad.

