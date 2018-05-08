Elijah Hood: Cut by Oakland
Hood was waived by the Raiders on Monday.
A seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 2017, Hood ended up seeing action in just one game as a rookie, as he spent the bulk of the season on the practice squad. Hood was always considered a long shot to make Oakland's roster ahead of the upcoming season, and the fact that he's being cut so early in the offseason doesn't bode well for his chances of making a roster elsewhere.
