Hood (knee) was waived by the Panthers on Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Hood was recently signed this offseason to a one-year deal with the Panthers, but will have to find an opportunity elsewhere. He also suffered a torn ACL is last season's preseason finale, so that fact could've swayed the team in this direction. The 230-pound bruiser has some NFL experience, having spent time on the Raiders' practice squad in 2017.