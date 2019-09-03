Hood was released from the Jaguars' practice squad on Monday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Hood latched onto Jacksonville's practice squad after failing to crack the 53-man roster, but he lasted only a day before being released in favor of DT Eli Ankou. The 23-year-old had eight carries four 71 yards and two receptions for 14 yards in the preseason.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week