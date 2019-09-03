Elijah Hood: Let go by Jacksonville
Hood was released from the Jaguars' practice squad on Monday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Hood latched onto Jacksonville's practice squad after failing to crack the 53-man roster, but he lasted only a day before being released in favor of DT Eli Ankou. The 23-year-old had eight carries four 71 yards and two receptions for 14 yards in the preseason.
