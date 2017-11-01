Elijah Hood: Rejoins Oakland's practice squad
The Raiders signed Hood to their practice squad Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Oakland had previously promoted Hood to the active roster during Marshawn Lynch's (suspension) absence for the Week 8 win over the Chiefs, waiving the rookie shortly after the contest. Now back with the organization, Hood will likely remain on the practice squad unless one of Lynch or fellow running backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are forced to miss action down the road.
