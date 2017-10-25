Elijah Hood: Signs with Oakland
Hood signed a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday.
Selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Hood was released at the end of the preseason and spent the past seven weeks on Oakland's practice squad. He'll provide depth behind DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard while Marshawn Lynch serves a one-game suspension Sunday against the Bills. Hood likely will be waived after the contest, unless Washington or Richard suffer an injury.
