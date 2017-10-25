Hood signed with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, Hood was released at the end of the preseason and spent the past seven weeks on Oakland's practice squad. He'll provide depth behind DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard while Marshawn Lynch serves a one-game suspension Sunday against the Bills. Hood likely will be released after the contest, unless Washington or Richard suffers an injury.

