Elijah Hood: Signs with Raiders
Hood signed with the Raiders on Wednesday.
Selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, Hood was released at the end of the preseason and spent the past seven weeks on Oakland's practice squad. He'll provide depth behind DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard while Marshawn Lynch serves a one-game suspension Sunday against the Bills. Hood likely will be released after the contest, unless Washington or Richard suffers an injury.
More News
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...