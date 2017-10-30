Elijah Hood: Waived by Oakland
Hood was waived by the Raiders on Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hood became expendable once Marshawn Lynch was activated from the suspended list. If Hood clears waivers, he'll have the opportunity to sign anywhere he chooses should he draw mutual interest.
