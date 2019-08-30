The Jets cut McGuire on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Jets only have one or two spots for running backs behind roster locks Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery. Given his preseason averages of 2.6 yards per carry and 6.8 per reception, McGuire became a long shot to beat out Bilal Powell or Trenton Cannon. The 2017 sixth-round pick has shown decent ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield, but a career mark of 3.3 YPC could scare other teams away.

