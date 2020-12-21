McGuire will head to Kansas City for a visit with the Chiefs, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

With the team concerned starting back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain and a strained hip during Sunday's win over New Orleans, contingency plans must be formed at the position. McGuire offers experience with 592 rushing yards over 180 career carries for the Jets, but he hasn't played in a game in two years. Another former Jet, two-time All-Pro Le'Veon Bell, joined the team in October after being cut by New York, and his Week 15 outing of 76 scrimmage yards and a touchdown was possibly his strongest yet as a Chief.