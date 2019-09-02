McGuire signed with the Browns' practice squad on Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

McGuire ended up as the odd man out in the backfield for the Jets and let go Friday. The 25-year-old played in 24 games with the Jets over his first two seasons, rushing for 591 yards and three touchdowns with an unimpressive 3.3 YPC. He also added 36 catches for 370 yards and two touchdowns.

