Elijah McGuire: Heads to Cleveland's practice squad
McGuire signed with the Browns' practice squad on Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
McGuire ended up as the odd man out in the backfield for the Jets and let go Friday. The 25-year-old played in 24 games with the Jets over his first two seasons, rushing for 591 yards and three touchdowns with an unimpressive 3.3 YPC. He also added 36 catches for 370 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
-
Elijah McGuire: Cut loose by Jets•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: No running room in preseason finale•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Doesn't strengthen roster case•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Still buried on depth chart•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Catches TD in preseason opener•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Could be caught in roster crunch•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Cooper busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Believe it or not: Buy the hype?
Heath Cummings takes one last look at which preseason storylines he believes are leading to...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Fade A-Rob
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...