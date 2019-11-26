Play

McGuire signed with the Chiefs' practice squad Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Damien Williams (ribs) and LeSean McCoy (undisclosed) were injured during Week 11's win over the Chargers, so the Chiefs are bringing in additional depth in case one or both are unable to play Sunday against the Raiders. McGuire last played in 2018 for the Jets, and he struggled on the ground with 2.7 YPC over the last four weeks but punched in three touchdowns. The 25-year-old has pass-catching upside, though, as he recorded 11 receptions for 126 yards and a score over that stretch.

