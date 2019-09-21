Elijah McGuire: Joins Browns' practice squad
McGuire has been added to the Browns' practice squad.
McGuire, a 2017 sixth-rounder, racked up 180 carries for 591 yards and four TDs, to go along with 36 catches for 370 yards and two receiving scores for the Jets in 24 games over the course of the 2017 and 2018 campaigns. He therefore gives the Browns a depth option at running back with some recent NFL experience under his belt.
