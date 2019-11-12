Play

McGuire worked out for the Texans recently, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

McGuire would only project as depth on this squad, barring an injury. Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson are coming off one of their best rushing games of the season, whereas the 25-year-old hasn't played an NFL snap since last year.

