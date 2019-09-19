Elijah McGuire: Waived by Cleveland
The Browns waived McGuire on Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
McGuire signed with the Browns on Monday, but he ultimately failed to secure tenure with the team. The 2017 sixth-round pick will look to carve out a depth role elsewhere in the league.
