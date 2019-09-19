Play

The Browns waived McGuire on Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

McGuire signed with the Browns on Monday, but he ultimately failed to secure tenure with the team. The 2017 sixth-round pick will look to carve out a depth role elsewhere in the league.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • brown-raiders-2.jpg

    Week 3 Trade Values Chart

    Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...