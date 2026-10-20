Mitchell was signed to the Eagles' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mitchell will return to Philadelphia after being reaching an injury settlement with the team in August. The running back appears to have fully recovered from his undisclosed injury, and he'll now have a chance to prove himself and potentially earn an elevation to the active roster down the road. The Eagles waived both Jaydon Blue and Carson Steele (shoulder) on Tuesday, and Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is still less than 100 percent, so Dameon Pierce is currently their only healthy option in the backfield. If Mitchell can get up to speed in time, there is a good chance he is elevated to play in Monday night's matchup with the Cowboys.