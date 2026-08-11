Elijah Mitchell: Let go from IR by Philadelphia

The Eagles released Mitchell (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Mitchell was originally slated to miss the entire 2026 season after being placed on the Eagles' IR on Monday. However, with the injury settlement, the 2021 sixth-rounder will have the opportunity to sign with a team once he's fully healthy. Mitchell's lone appearance in the 2025 regular season with the Chiefs was against the Broncos in Week 7, when he failed to haul in his lone target while playing seven snaps on offense.