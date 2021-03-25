Elijah Moore finished with the second-most receiving yards in all of college football in 2020 despite matching up against SEC defenses every week, but you likely haven't seen his name mentioned in any first-round mock drafts and that's almost entirely because he's 5-foot-9. Of course, Moore's detractors will tell you it's not the only reason and they'll point to his production as manufactured in Lane Kiffin's offense.

They might also point to his infamous celebration during the Egg Bowl to detract from an otherwise spotless off-field record. However, a deeper dive into Moore's game tape reveals a prospect with plus traits at just about every aspect of playing the wide receiver position and that could translate to him making an immediate impact in Fantasy during his rookie 2021 season.

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Moore from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Elijah Moore MISS • WR • 8 Height 5-9 Weight 184 Age 20 (4/27/00) 40-yard dash *Pro Day 4.35 Vertical jump *Pro Day 36 inch Broad Jump *Pro Day 121 inch View Profile









Fantasy fits

Los Angeles Chargers

With Joe Lombardi arriving as OC in Los Angeles, Justin Herbert and the Chargers pass game is primed to take a second-year leap -- which is scary to think about -- and it would be great for Moore to be a part of it. Wherever Moore goes, it will important he pairs with a play-caller who will put him in presnap motion and help him avoid getting matched up in press-man coverage. Lombardi will do that. I'd love to see Moore in this offense with Herbert.

Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur's system is an excellent fit for Moore's skill set first and foremost. More importantly, Moore could slide right in as the slot on a Packers offense that is lacking in offensive playmakers. In a lot of ways, Moore also reminds me of a pre-injury and early-career Randall Cobb. If he lands in Green Bay, Moore will immediately shoot up dynasty and redraft ranks.

Arizona Cardinals

Andy Isabella is not working out as planned and Christian Kirk's breakout remains on delay, so the Cardinals can use more talent at receiver after upgrading on defense with J.J. Watt to make a run at the conference. Moore would be a cookie-cutter perfect fit for Kliff Kingsbury's offense -- one that constantly has at least one drag route and often involves the quick pass game around the line of scrimmage.

Dynasty outlook

The Dynasty community isn't exactly sleeping on Moore. They are well aware of his upside and I think they're on to something. Moore would be a back-end top-15 overall player in rookie drafts that take place before the NFL Draft. I would be comfortable drafting him early in the second round of these drafts.

Scouting report

Strengths

Unique stop-and-start ability helps him project as a potentially elite route runner (think Stefon Diggs).

Toughness at the catch point -- arguably his best trait.

Production against man coverage in the slot.

Ability to forced missed tackles and create YAC in open space.

Excellent ability to track the ball in the air on deep passes

Possesses nuances as a route-runner that allow him to create separation off the line of scrimmage

Sure hands (only 10 drops on 200 career catchable targets).

Concerns

Size -- you don't see many 5-9 players as outside receivers, will he be limited to the slot?

Inexperience against press-man coverage -- just 38 snaps vs. press-man in 2020.

Stats breakdown



G Receptions RecYards RecTDs YPC RuYds 2020 8 86 1,193 8 13.9 64 2020 v top 25 2 21 370 0 17.5 3 2019 v top 25 2 4 54 0 13.5 0 Career 31 189 2,441 16 12.9 71

Advanced stats to know

Earned an elite 90.4 grade vs. man coverage, per Pro Football Focus

Only 10 dropped passes on 200 career catchable targets, only two in 2020 (2.3% drop rate), per PFF

18 forced missed tackles in eight games in 2020 (sixth-most), per PFF

11 contested catches (fifth-most), per PFF

61 catches, 888 receiving yards from the slot -- fourth-most in CFB, respectively

NFL comparison

The more you watch Moore, the more (no pun intended) you can start to see some of former Panthers star Steve Smith in his game -- but the ceiling isn't quite there. Having said that, like Smith, I think he can win as an outside receiver in spite of his size. My comp for Moore would be a hybrid of Smith and Randall Cobb before the injuries reshaped his game. Moore is just a physical as both Smith and Cobb were entering the NFL.