Moore agreed to sign with the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Denver will mark the fourth stop of Moore's five-year NFL career, after the 25-year-old wideout previously had stints with the Jets, Browns and Bills since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2021. Before being cut by Buffalo last week, Moore had been active for nine of the team's first 11 games and produced a 9-112-0 receiving line on 17 targets while adding 24 yards and a touchdown on six carries. All five of Denver's receivers on the 53-man roster are healthy at the moment, so Moore won't necessarily be in line for an elevation from the practice squad for the team's Week 14 matchup with the Raiders.

