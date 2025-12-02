Moore was hosted by the Broncos for a visit Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Moore was waived by the Bills on Wednesday, but he has yet to find a new home. The wide receiver has caught nine of 17 targets for 112 yards while also adding 24 yards and a score on six carries over nine games with Buffalo this season. The 25-year-old would provide Denver with another experienced option at wideout, if the team decided to give him a deal.