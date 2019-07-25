Qualls was waived by the Panthers on Wednesday with a non-football injury.

While the move was made Wednesday, it was just reported Thursday that Qualls is dealing a non-football-related injury. It's unclear what the nature of the injury is or if the 23-year-old will be able to recover in time to find another squad for the 2019 campaign.

