Wellman was granted a work out with the Packers on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Wellman spent the offseason with the Redskins but ended up getting waived at the start of training camp. He has since not had much luck looking for a new destination. The Packers do not have a running back need at the moment, but he could potentially make enough of an impression to earn a spot on the practice squad.

