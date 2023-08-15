Fry (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation by the Broncos on Tuesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Fry signed with the team in May and was in competition with Brett Maher for Denver's kicking duties. However, Fry's injury will now take him out of the competition, leaving Maher as the only kicker on the Broncos roster. The 28-year-old will revert to IR upon clearing waivers and will not have the chance to crack a roster for 2023 unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.