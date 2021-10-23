site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Elliott Fry: Joins Atlanta's practice squad
The Falcons signed Fry to their practice squad Saturday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official website reports.
Fry continues to bounce on-and-off the Falcons' practice squad. He is simply acting as an emergency backup in case something happens to Younghoe Koo.
