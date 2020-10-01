site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Elliott Fry: Joins Falcons' practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Oct 1, 2020
The Flacons signed
Fry to the practice squad Thursday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Fry will provide Atlanta with emergency kicker depth behind Younghoe Koo (groin), who appears to be in danger of missing Monday's game against the Packers. He spent time with the Buccaneers during training camp.
