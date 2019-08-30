Elliott Fry: Let go by Baltimore

Fry was waived by the Ravens on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fry signed with the Ravens last weekend after being waived by the Bears, and he served as the team's kicker in Thursday preseason finale. The 24-year-old had no chance of making the team with Justin Tucker healthy, but he showcased himself well by making field goals from 21 and 48 yards while converting both extra-point attempts.

