The Buccaneers waived Fry on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Buccaneers brought in Ryan Succop and Cody Parkey for tryouts to supplement the competition between Fry and Mike Gay, and Fry struggled in the battle Sunday, missing an extra point and shanking a 49-yard field goal. Fry was shown the door as a result, and the competition is now between Gay and Succop to start Week 1. Fry has less than two weeks to find a new gig, and it'll be tough with no NFL regular-season experience.