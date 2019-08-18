Elliott Fry: Let go by Chicago
The Bears waived Fry on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In what was assumed to be an even battle up to this point with fellow kicker Eddie Pineiro, the South Carolina product was let go. Fry seemed to have taken the lead early, after he made a 43-yard field in the team's first preseason game, even after the Panthers iced him. Fry is clear to sign elsewhere, and could be an intriguing option even if a team wants to put pressure on their assumed starter to perform.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.