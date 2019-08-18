Elliott Fry: Let go by Chicago

The Bears waived Fry on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In what was assumed to be an even battle up to this point with fellow kicker Eddie Pineiro, the South Carolina product was let go. Fry seemed to have taken the lead early, after he made a 43-yard field in the team's first preseason game, even after the Panthers iced him. Fry is clear to sign elsewhere, and could be an intriguing option even if a team wants to put pressure on their assumed starter to perform.

