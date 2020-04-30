Elliott Fry: Parts ways with Panthers
The Panthers waived Fry on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The Panthers signed Fry late last December as an insurance option, but the team now appears comfortable proceeding forth with just Joey Slye and Graham Gano (knee). Fry also previously spent time with the Bears and Ravens, but he has yet to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of South Carolina in 2017.
