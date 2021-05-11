site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Elliott Fry: Released by Atlanta
By
RotoWire Staff

Fry was released by the Falcons on Tuesday.
Fry appeared in one game for the team in 2020, but the Falcons are committed to Younghoe Koo at the kicker position as long as Koo's healthy.
