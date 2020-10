Fry will start Monday against the Packers after Younghoe Koo (groin) was ruled out ahead of the prime-time contest, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This was always the expected outcome considering Koo was unable to practice all week. The Falcons haven't called up Fry from the practice squad yet, but the designation is expected to occur in the next two days. The 25-year-old has yet to attempt a kick at the NFL level in his career.