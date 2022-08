The Jaguars waived Fry (undisclosed) off injured reserve with an injury settlment on Friday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Fry recently reverted to Jacksonville's IR after going unclaimed on waivers. It is unclear what type of injury he is dealing with, but he will now be able to look for a new landing spot once his health is back up to par. The 27-year-old converted five of his six field-goal attempts over the first two seasons of his career.