Fry is participating in Denver's minicamp on a tryout basis, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Fry has bounced around between Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Kansas City since he entered the league in 2020 and is now trying to earn another opportunity in Denver. The Broncos are set at kicker with Brandon McManus still on the roster, but Fry could land a spot on the practice squad if he impresses.