The 49ers informed Dumervil that he will not be retained for the 2018 season.

Dumervil joined the 49ers on a two-year, $8 million deal last offseason and produced 13 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 16 games. It's somewhat surprising the 49ers cut ties with the 34-year-old given his relatively small cap hit, but his absence will allow the team to give more playing time to its stockpile of first-round defensive lineman in Soloman Thomas (2017), DeForest Buckner (2016) and Arik Armstead (2015).