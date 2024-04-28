Bailey intends to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Bailey (5-foot-7, 206 pounds) started his college career at Louisiana before transferring to TCU after a strong redshirt freshman season. As a one-year starter for the Horned Frogs, Bailey registered a 223-1,209-8 rushing season, adding 25-184-1 as a receiver after Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado left college for the NFL the year before. Bailey will try to win a job behind Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire this summer.