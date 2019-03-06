Emanuel Hall: Could need surgery soon
Hall (groin) may need sports hernia surgery, Alex Schiffer of The Kansas City Star reports.
Bothered by a groin injury since September, the Mizzou product said he was only 80-to-90 percent healthy at the NFL Combine, where he posted a 141-inch broad jump, 43.5-inch vertical jump and a 4.39 40-yard dash. The broad jump was a combine record for a wide receiver, and the vertical was tied for first among all players in the 2019 class. Hall should stay in the Day 2 conversation even if he requires surgery, as the recovery timeline for sports hernia procedures usually falls around four-to-six weeks. He might not be ready for OTAs and minicamp, but he'd have plenty of time to prepare for training camp this summer. Hall's slim build (6-foot-2, 201 pounds) and shaky hands will be more worrisome than the groin injury when NFL teams are evaluating him.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.