Emanuel Hall: Could need surgery soon

Hall (groin) may need sports hernia surgery, Alex Schiffer of The Kansas City Star reports.

Bothered by a groin injury since September, the Mizzou product said he was only 80-to-90 percent healthy at the NFL Combine, where he posted a 141-inch broad jump, 43.5-inch vertical jump and a 4.39 40-yard dash. The broad jump was a combine record for a wide receiver, and the vertical was tied for first among all players in the 2019 class. Hall should stay in the Day 2 conversation even if he requires surgery, as the recovery timeline for sports hernia procedures usually falls around four-to-six weeks. He might not be ready for OTAs and minicamp, but he'd have plenty of time to prepare for training camp this summer. Hall's slim build (6-foot-2, 201 pounds) and shaky hands will be more worrisome than the groin injury when NFL teams are evaluating him.

Our Latest Stories