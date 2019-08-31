Emanuel Hall: Cut by Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers waived Hall (sports hernia) on Saturday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Scooped up off waivers from Chicago last week, Hall -- who is recovering from the sports hernia procedure he required in June -- didn't have enough time to build his case for a spot on the 53-man roster. Though he went undrafted out of Missouri this spring in part because of health concerns, Hall was a standout during athletic testing in pre-draft workouts and could make for an intriguing developmental receiver once he's back to full strength. The Buccaneers are likely earmarking a spot for him on their practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Edelman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
McCoy cut — impact on Bills, other teams
Ben Gretch reacts to the news the Bills will release LeSean McCoy, including what it means...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Woods
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...