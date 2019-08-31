The Buccaneers waived Hall (sports hernia) on Saturday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Scooped up off waivers from Chicago last week, Hall -- who is recovering from the sports hernia procedure he required in June -- didn't have enough time to build his case for a spot on the 53-man roster. Though he went undrafted out of Missouri this spring in part because of health concerns, Hall was a standout during athletic testing in pre-draft workouts and could make for an intriguing developmental receiver once he's back to full strength. The Buccaneers are likely earmarking a spot for him on their practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories