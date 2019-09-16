The Buccaneers released Hall (sports hernia) from their practice squad Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hall has impressive athleticism with a 4.39 40-yard dash and 43.5-inch vertical, but his collegiate production for Missouri was modest with 37 catches for 828 yards and six touchdowns in his senior season. He's a solid candidate to land on another team's practice squad.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories