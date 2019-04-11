Emanuel Hall: Healthy entering draft

Hall (sports hernia) did not need to report for Wednesday's medical re-checks because his injury healed with rehab, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The owner of the second-longest broad jump in NFL Combine history (11 feet, nine inches) apparently wasn't even fully healthy at the time of testing thanks to a sports hernia injury that has reportedly lingered since last fall. The receiver specifically claimed to be 80-to-90 percent healthy then, and now over a month later it seems he's near full strength. Hall projects as an intriguing deep threat at the next level after averaging 22.4 yards per reception at Missouri in 2018.

