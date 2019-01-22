Emanuel Hall: Not participating in Senior Bowl
Hall will not participate in the Senior Bowl due to a groin injury, Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly reports.
The Missouri product battled through a groin injury early in his senior season and reaggravated the issue in the Tigers' bowl game. Hall will take the cautious route and focus on being fully healthy for the upcoming NFL Combine in February. Hall is one of the best big-play receivers in this year's class, having averaged over 22 yards per reception in each of his last two seasons. If healthy, Hall should test well at the combine and bolster his status as a Day 2 selection.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...