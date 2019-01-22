Emanuel Hall: Not participating in Senior Bowl

Hall will not participate in the Senior Bowl due to a groin injury, Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly reports.

The Missouri product battled through a groin injury early in his senior season and reaggravated the issue in the Tigers' bowl game. Hall will take the cautious route and focus on being fully healthy for the upcoming NFL Combine in February. Hall is one of the best big-play receivers in this year's class, having averaged over 22 yards per reception in each of his last two seasons. If healthy, Hall should test well at the combine and bolster his status as a Day 2 selection.