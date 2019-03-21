Emanuel Hall: Participates in pro day

Hall (groin) ran routes at Missouri's Pro Day on Thursday, Alex Schiffer of The Kansas City Star reports.

Hall was reportedly dealing with a sports hernia that was potentially going to require surgery earlier this month. It's unclear what the status of that injury is but his participation in the pro day is a positive sign. Hall is likely a mid-round selection in next month's draft, with his overall health likely impacting exactly how high he goes.

