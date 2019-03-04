Emanuel Hall: Shines at NFL Combine

Hall (groin) recorded a 141-inch broad jump, 43.5-inch vertical and an unofficial 4.39-second 40 time at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Despite being at just "80-to-90 percent" due to a groin injury that's lingered since last fall, according to Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star, Hall put on a show this weekend. His vertical was tied for first among all positions and his broad jump was the second-longest of all time. His 40 time of 4.39 ranked sixth among all receivers, and the Missouri product allegedly runs a 4.30 when healthy. On Friday, before the testing, Schiffer reports that Hall was told he could be a Day 2 draft pick with a strong performance.

