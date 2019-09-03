Hall (sports hernia) signed with Tampa Bay's practice squad Sunday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hall was originally scooped up off waivers from Chicago on Aug. 14 and didn't have much of a chance to build a case for a roster spot as he recovered from a sports hernia procedure he underwent in June. The 22-year-old caught 70 passes for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns over his last two seasons at Mizzou and could perpetually impress at the professional level as he recovers and develops on Tampa's practice squad.

