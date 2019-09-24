Hall tried out for the Dolphins on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Hall dealt with a sports hernia injury this offseason, but both the Bears and Buccaneers have waived him this year and neither team did so with an injury tag. That Hall has now tried out for the Dolphins all but confirms he is healthy.

